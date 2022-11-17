ASHWELL, Roger Allen, 72, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
CARLSON, Joanne P., 95, of Whitehall died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
KUFALK, Patricia A., 74, of Hixton died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PARR, Genevieve E., 94, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
RAMLET, LaVonne M., 87, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
SHOWALTER, Robert Thomas 86, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.