ADERMAN, Roger Lee, 86, of Rice Lake was born December 14, 1935, and died Wednesday in Marshfield.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
FOLZ, Stanley J., 75, of Centuria died Sunday in St. Paul, MN.
HELGESON, Eleanor T., 86, formerly of Mondovi died Monday at Chippewa Manor.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
OBIEGLO, Cecelia "Sally," 93, formerly of Arcadia died Tuesday at Pigeon Falls Healthcare Center.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
