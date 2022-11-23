GOLDSMITH, Gladys A., 86, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KEELER, Frank W., 52, of Watersmeet, Michigan, formerly of Menomonie died November 19, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital — Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
LEHMAN, Bob, 67, of Rice Lake was born April 6, 1955 and died November 18, 2022.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
TAYLOR, Neil C., 88, died November 19, 2022 at Cornell Area Nursing Home.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
VOLGER, Sharon K., 77, of Eau Claire died November 18, 2022 at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
