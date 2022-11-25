BAUER, Sr., Robert R., 77, of Eleva died November 23, 2022 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
EVERSON, Elmer “Jr.” F., 86, of Blair died November 21, 2022 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
FRYE, Lenora R., 89, of Eau Claire died November 19, 2022 at home.
GESLER, Catherine A., 73, died November 21, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
HANVELT, Gary J., 73, of River Falls died November 21, 2022 at home in the Township of River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elmwood.
HYLLESTED, Brent L., 63, of Rice Lake died November 21, 2022 at Meadowbrook in Chetek.
STABENOW, Elizabeth P., 100, of Altoona died November 22, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
STANEK, Joyce E., 88, of Cadott was born April 3, 1934 and died November 20, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
