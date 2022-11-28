ANDERSON, Laura L., 64, of Chippewa Falls and Town of LaFayette died November 22, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
ANDERSON, Laura L., 64, of Chippewa Falls and Town of LaFayette died November 22, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
GERRITS, Merlin E., 82, of Stanley died November 19, 2022, at Traditions Assisted Living in Thorp.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GILBERTSON, Carlyle W., 92, of Menomonie died November 25, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
GUNDERLACH, Karren K., 73, of Bloomer died November 24, 2022, at Dove Healthcare — Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bloomer.
HOESLEY, Robert Martin, 89, of Dodge died November 17, 2022.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
HORAN, Joanne L., 87, of Eau Claire died November 22, 2022, at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KLATT, Irene H., 90, of Menomonie and formerly of Cicero, Illinois, was born January 19, 1932, and died November 24, 2022, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
KNEELAND, Daniel P., 67, of Menomonie died November 23, 2022, at home in the Township of Tainter.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.
KUNTSON, Joann R., 92, of Eau Claire died November 23, 2022, at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
NIELSEN, Eleanor, 88, of Rice Lake was born July 23, 1934, and died November 24, 2022, at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funeral, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
PIERCE, Jay R., 92, of Eau Claire died November 24, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
QUILLING, Marjorie I., 101, of Menomonie died November 25, 2022, at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
SALWOLKE, Larry Frances, 68, of Rice Lake was born September 8, 1954, and died November 24, 2022, at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
VANDER, Nancy jane, 82, of Eau Claire died November 25, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
VOGLER, Sharon K., 77, of Eau Claire died November 18, 2022, at Our House Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.