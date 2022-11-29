KLATT, Yvonne, 86, of Neillsville and formerly of Augusta died November 27, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
KRAUSE, Korrine “Korrie” Lee, 60, of the town of Lafayatte died November 25, 2022 at home.
Pederso-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
LAPOINT, Jacqueline Ann, 84, of Eau Claire died November 26, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, West Chapel, Eau Claire.
SCHWARTZ, Jr., John J., 81, died November 26, 2022 in Chippewa County.
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation, Bloomer, is handling his arrangements.
ZAWISTOWSKI, Evelyn C., 91, of Eau Claire died November 24, 2022 at Dove Healthcare — South in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
