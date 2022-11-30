ANDERSON, Sandra “Sandie”, 84, of Rice Lake died Sunday in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BRANTNER, Gregory W., 62, of Birchwood died Sunday at home.
CURTIS, Delores E., 91, of Prairie Farm, formerly of Grantsburg died Saturday at Pioneer Health & Rehabilitation, Prairie Farm.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
DUESTERBECK, Emily L., 85, of Menomonie died Sunday in Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
HARMON, Gordon, 82, of Spring Valley died Nov. 19 at the Valley Villas, Spring Valley.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
HELMER, Debbie, 60, of Knapp died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Rochester, MN.
NICOLAI, Cynthia M. “Cindy”, 72, of Eau Claire died Monday.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
OBIEGLO, Joseph F. “Joe”, 96, of Pigeon Falls formerly of Arcadia died Nov. 19 at the Pigeon Falls Healthcare Center.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
SKOUG, Dorothy L. (Sather), 101, of Eau Claire died Nov. 22 at the Classic at Hillcrest Greens Assisted Living, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
