ABEL, Judith K., 80, of Menomonie died November 30, 2022, at home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.
CHAVES, Dr. Juan Carlos, 77, died at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HENRICH, Mary Ann, 82, of Rice Lake was born July 10, 1940, and died November 29, 2022, in Marshfield.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KROMREY, Kristine J., 71, of Chippewa Falls died November 24, 2022, at Meadowbrook in Chetek.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MCCUNE, Kathleen E., 77, of Menomonie died November 29, 2022, at home in Menomonie.
ROSHELL, Jane "Ma" E. (Bergeron), 69, of Chippewa Falls was born April 21, 1953, and died November 30, 2022, at Rutledge Home.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
