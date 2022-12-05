AMMANN, LuAnn, 85, of Arcadia died Nov. 30 at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
EBERLE, John, 97, of Bloomer died Thursday at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
ETZLER, Raymond L. “Randy,” 69, of Connorsville (formerly of Frederick, Maryland), died Nov. 30 at home.
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
FREDRICKSON, Harlan Eugene, 95, of Rice Lake died Nov. 30 in Shell Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
GRAHAM, Louise, 79, of Eau Claire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HUFF, Barbara J., 84, of Fall Creek died Saturday at Care Partners-Stonewood, Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
KETTENACKER, Patti R., 62, of Menomonie died Thursday at home.
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
LARSON, Raymond A. “Ray” Jr., 93, of Eau Clarie died Wednesday in Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
METZA, Helen A., of Chippewa Falls died Nov. 29 at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
OLSON, Richard R., 88, of Bothell, Washington, formerly of Rice Lake, died Wednesday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
RETTENMUND, Robert “Bob”, 74, of Rice Lake died Saturday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
RICCI, Arlene L., 83, of Ladysmith, town of Grant, died Friday at Our House Memory Care, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
VADNER, Kyle D. “Kow,” 23, died Tuesday in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
