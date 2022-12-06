ADAMS, Mark A., 65, of Eau Claire died November 29, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KRAMER, Allan R., 76, of Bruce died December 1, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Homes, Ladysmith, is handling arrangements.
KRUMRIE, Louella R., 84, of Elk Mound and formerly of Menomonie was born September 12, 1938 died December 4, 2022 at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home in Elmwood.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
MONTGOMERY, Mary L., 76, of Prairie Farm died December 1, 2022 at home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
SARAUER, Phyllis A., 94, of Bloomer died December 3, 2022 at Dove Healthcare Assisted Living in Bloomer.
Thompson Funeral Home and Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
SCHULTZ, Sharon R., 84, of Arcadia died December 3, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
