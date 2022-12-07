ANDERSON, Dorothy “Dottie” Jean, 93, of Rice Lake and formerly of Milwaukee was born on June 29, 1929 and died December 2.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BURGESS, Maurietta “Mert” A., 91, of Bloomer died December 3 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
GILLIG, Susan M., 82, died December 5 at The Classics at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
PEVAN, Eric J., 36, of Eau Claire died December 3 at home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
WITT, Vernell I., 86, of Bloomer died December 5 at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
