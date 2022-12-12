FRIESS, Herman Albert, 91, of Rice Lake died December 6, 2022 at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KOLVE, Eldrid L., 81, formerly of Blair died December 9, 2022 in Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
LARSON, Daniel M., 60, of Eau Claire died December 8, 2022 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PARKER, Sue Ann B., 71, of Fall Creek died December 9, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SCHULZ, John R., 66, died December 9, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
SLAGEL, Charles D. 83, of Ridgeland died December 8, 2022 at Meadowbrook in Chetek.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangement.
VAVRA, Francis “Frank” James, 78, of Holcombe was born July 9, 1944 and died December 9, 2022 at home.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
