ARCAND, Joshua “Josh” L., 46, of Eau Claire died December 11, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
KALINA, Lawrence “Larry” A., 96, of Menomonie died December 11, 2022 at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation in Colfax.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.
HELSTAD, Carol M., 80, of Whitehall died December 10, 2022 at home.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
PRINCE, Howard F., 91, of Eau Claire died December 12, 2022 at home in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funereal Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
SANDE, Anna T., 93, formerly of the Town of Nelson died December 11, 2022 at Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Alma, is handling arrangements.
WALSH, Jennifer N., 29, of Eau Claire died December 9, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.