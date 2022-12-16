FROMENTHAL, Willard “Will” Kaufman, 86, of Sarona and formerly of Berwick, Louisiana, was born July 21, 1936, and died December 13, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KLATT, Nancy J., 75, of Galesville died December 11, 2022, at home.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
STRONG, Gary F., 80, of Birchwood and formerly of Aurora, Illinois, was born November 27, 1942, and died December 11, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
TYLINSKI, Chad Alan, 53, of Rice Lake and formerly of Madison was born April 22, 1969, and died December 10, 2022, at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
