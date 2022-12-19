BRESINA, Michael J., 40, of Cadott died Saturday at home.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
CHRISTMAN, Carol E., 95, of Eau Claire died December 15, 2022 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
CROWNHART, Connie, 84, of Spring Valley died Saturday at home.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
GOETZ, Karl W., 92, of Boyd died Saturday at Country Terrace Assisted Living, Stanley.
Leiser Funeral home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Sandra M., 82, of Rice Lake died December 4 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
POLINSKE, Douglas J., 66, of Green Bay, formerly of Osseo died Friday in Osseo.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
SCHULTZ, Dale G., 74, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette died Friday at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
SIPPL, Daniel F., 71, of Eau Claire died Wednesday in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WEBER, Marvin L., 94, of Bloomer died Friday at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
WEICHEL, Wayne A., 61, of Eau Claire died December 12, 2022, at home.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
