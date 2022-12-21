CLICKNER, Nicholas M., 72, of Eau Claire died December 19, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HULETT-KALINA, Caspian A., 6 weeks, of Eau Claire died December 16, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STEINER, Catherine Lorraine, 93, of Rice Lake and formerly of Ellsworth was born May 3, 1929 and died December 18, 2022 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WIK, Trudy A., 79, of Altoona died December 17, 2022 at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
WOYCHIK, Evelyn, 94, formerly of Arcadia, died December 20, 2022 at St. Anne’s in Winona, Minnesota.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.