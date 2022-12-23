ANDERSON, Dorothy “Dottie” Jean, 93, of Rice Lake and formerly of Wauwatosa was born June 29, 1929, and died December 2, 2022.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BARGMANN, Joan J., 86, of Augusta died December 21, 2022, at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation in Augusta.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BEAULIEU, Austin Vane, 24, of Eau Claire was born February 15, 1998, and died December 21, 2022, in Eau Claire.
Family is handling arrangements.
CLARK, Ronald L., 91, of Chippewa Falls died December 21, 2022, at Aggie’s Country Living.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
DRUWE, Betty Jean, 82, of Ladysmith and formerly of Sanford, Florida, was born September 9, 1940, and died December 19, 2022, in Neillsville.
SEAY, Randal R., 66, of Menomonie died December 20, 2022, at VitaCare Living in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SLAYTON, David W., 73, died Tuesday at Pine View Care Center in Black River Falls.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
