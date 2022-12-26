GUITE, John, 53, of Houston, Texas and formerly of Eau Claire was born November 17, 1969 and died December 22, 2022 at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.
Arrangements are pending with his family.
LA RUE, Stephen R., 66 of Menomonie and formerly of St. Paul, Minnesota was born July 31, 1956 and died December 21, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
PATZWALD, Glen R., 94, of Eau Claire died December 8, 2022 at Gunderson Health System in La Crosse.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHMIDT, Elizabeth “Liz” Ann, 62, of Chippewa Falls was born January 26, 1960 and died December 20, 2022.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
THOMPSON, Jeanette, 89, of Chippewa Falls and the Town of LaFayette died December 22, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
WOLFKIEL, June Y., 98, of Altoona died December 22, 2022 in Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
