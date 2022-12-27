BILLINGSLEY, David A., 60, of Menomonie died Friday at Minneapolis VA Health Care System, Minneapolis, MN.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
BRESKE, Elaine M., 80, of Eau Claire died Saturday at May Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
CHAPMAN, Leslie D., 84, of Sandwich, IL died Thursday.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
CHRISTOPHERSON, Doris A., 86, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
ERICKSON, Eugene L., 91, of Eau Claire died Dec. 15 in Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HAYDEN, William E. “Bill”, 74, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at home.
KAAS, Elliot A., 73, of Eau Claire died December 22, 2022 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
PUCHALLA, Dominic J., 80, of Independence died Saturday at Trempealeau County Healthcare Center.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
SKJEI, Clara J., 95, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
SMELTZER, Randy L., 57, of Colfax died Sunday at home.
SNYDER, Maryls Elaine (Johnson), 81, of Woodville died Friday at Park View Nursing Home.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
TILUNG, Everett L., 87, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
