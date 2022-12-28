HINKE, Richard “Dick” Louis, 79, of Sheldon and the Town of Ruby died December 19, 2022 at home.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON ZIMPEL, Karen, 77, of Rice Lake was born February 4, 1945 and died December 24, 2022 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
PERRY, Dorothy M., 96, of Hallie died December 25, 2022 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ROBERGE, Carolyn Ann, 82, of Rice Lake and formerly of Barron was born September 4, 1940 and died December 23, 2022 in Rice Lake.
SCHANKEY, Elaine D., 82, of Eau Claire died December 26, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
TARBOX, Kenneth “Ken” A., 60, of Cadott was born January 3, 1962 and died December 23, 2022 at home.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
