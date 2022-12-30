DYSON, Jean, 57, of Fall Creek died December 28, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HENKE, William D., 89, of Fall Creek died December 26, 2022, in Fall Creek.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LYSY, Claire M., 77, of Eau Claire died December 29, 2022, at Dove Healthcare in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MCGREGOR, Beverly J., 91, of Eau Claire died December 29, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ROSENAU, Judith A., 82, of Eau Claire died December 24, 2022, in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.