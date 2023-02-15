ALLEN, Cadence Lee, 17, died on February 10, 2023 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Prescott, is handling arrangements.
BEE, Steven, 71, of Spring Valley died February 12, 2023 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
CERNOCKY, Helen G., 103, of Elk Mound died February 12, 2023 at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
CZARNECKI, Nancy M., 55, of Eau Claire died February 11, 2023 at home.
KUNZ, Yvonne Louise, 95, of Cadott died on February 11, 2023 at the Homeplace in Stanley.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
LAROSE, Herbert Richard, 88, of Cadott was born March 25, 1934 and died February 13, 2023.
Borton-Leiser Funeral home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
MASTIN, Lorraine S., 84, of Eau Claire died February 12, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
POWELL, Masen, 18, of Spring Valley, died February 11, 2023.
WILSON, Joretta L., 91, of Chippewa Falls died February 11, 2023 at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
