CHITTENDON, Kari L., 48, of Chippewa Falls died February 14, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
GROSE, Richard L., 72, of Menomonie died February 15, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCORE, Marilyn A., of Boyceville died February 15, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
THORSON, Eric Thomas, 41, of Cameron, was born December 7, 1981 and died February 2, 2023 at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
