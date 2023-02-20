BIDINGER, Doddie, 92 died February 11, 2023 at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
COOPER, Debra “Debbie” Marie, 67, of Rice Lake died February 13, 2023 in Rice Lake.
GRUENHAGEN, Jim, 87, of Rice Lake died February 14, 2023 at home.
KUEHNAST JR., Richard K. 55, of Eau Claire died February 13, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KUHRT, Dennis Dewayne, 66, was born October 14, 1956 and died February 8, 2023 at Meadowbrook Assisted Living in Chetek.
Appleyard’s home for funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangments.
POWERS, Judith “Judy” Anne, 87, of Rice Lake was born November 27, 1935 in Manitowoc and died February 14, 2023 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s home for funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WOLD, Russell, 65, of Barron died February 12, 2023 at Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.
Raush and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.