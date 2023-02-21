BLOMLIE, David L., 77, of Chippewa Falls died on February 16, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
BOETTCHER, Herman D., 83, of Bloomer died Thursday at Home Suite Home in Tilden.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
COOK, Phyllis C., 85, of Cameron died February 17, 2023 at Heritage Lakeside of Rice Lake.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
GERLAND, Elizabeth N., 87, of Rice Lake died February 17, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GOLDSMITH, Thomas S., 61 of Eau Claire died February 19, 2023.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HABLE, Janice M., 73, of Bloomer died February 16, 2023 at Colfax Health and Rehab.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home and Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
HIGLEY, Llewellyn “Louie”, 92 of Fall Creek died Sunday at home.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KING, Tamara M., 59. of Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden died February 13, 2023 at home.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KASPER, Lorraine E., 99, of Chippewa Falls, died February 20, 2023 at home.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
LORELLA, Smith, 103, of Rice Lake was born March 27, 1919 and died February 17, 2023 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Kenneth E., 77, of Altoona and formerly of Boyceville died February 18, 2023.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PETERSON, Rosezena R., 80, of Menomonie died February 19, 2023 at Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
POLLACK, Kenneth M., 46, of Chippewa Falls, died February 17, 2023 at home.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
POTTS, Robert “Squeak” A., 64, of Augusta died February 18, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
SLABY, Loretta, 97, formerly of Arcadia died on February 20, 2023 at the Pigeon Falls Health Center.
Wozney Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
