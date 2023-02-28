ARCAND, Rory J., 63, of Prairie Farm died February 4, 2023 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
BOATMAN, Brent, 50, of Cleghorn died February 17, 2023 at home.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
DONAHUE, Richards “Dick” Jennings, 96, died February 25, 2023 at Aggie’s Country Living.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
FRAZIER, Judith A., 78, of Colfax died February 23, 2023 at Ridge Crest Manor Assisted Living in Colfax
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GONSOWSKI, Michael J., 68, of Haugen died February 21, 2023 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HANCOCK, Roger L., 77, of Rice Lake died February 23, 2023 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
HURLESS, Peggy L., 75, of Altoona died February 24, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KRAUSE, William “Billy” T., 71, of Eau Claire died February 25, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
LEBARRON, Fay E., 77, of Augusta died February 25, 2023 at home.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
MATCHEY, Edward “Ed” James, 89, of Independence, died on February 21, 2023 at Gunderson Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Wozney Killian Funeral Home, Hayward, is handling arrangements.
ROATCH, Terry, 63, of Spring Valley died February 23, 2023 at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
ROMPORTL, Charlotte J., 79, of Barronett died February 23, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STRAND, Agnes M., 95, of Eau Claire died February 27, 2023 at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Hulke Family Funeral home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WHITNEY, Lynn Howard, 80, of Rice Lake, was born September 16, 1942 in Rice Lake and died February 24, 2023 at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
