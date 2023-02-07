AUSMAN, Marion Beatrice, 100, died February 4, 2023 at BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, West Chapel, Eau Claire.
HYBBEN, Peter J., 71, of Menomonie was born June 25, 1951 in St. Croix County and died February 5, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
JACKSON, Steven “Steve” G., 73, of the Town of Goetz and Cadott was born November 10, 1949 and died February 4, 2023 at home.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
NORTH, Leona M., 77, of Eleva died February 3, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
STILLMAN, Anna Mae, 87, of Altoona died February 2, 2023 at home.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handing arrangements.
SUNDLIN, John 77, of Jim Falls died February 6, 2023 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
