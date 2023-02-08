BOURDON, Constance, 82, of Augusta died February 3, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HANGARTNER, Betty J., 97, of Eau Claire died February 4, 2023 at home.
KANE, Theodore “Ted” E., 77, of Boyd was born January 23, 1946 and died February 4th, 2023.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Caddott, is handling arrangements.
MADISON, William “Bill” Martin, 65, of Rice Lake was born January 18, 1958 in Cumberland and died February 5, 2023 at MCHS- Luther Campus, Eau Claire.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
STEVENS JR., Dale Arthur, of Durand, died February 3, 2023.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
TURNER, Warren J., 83, of Colfax, was born April 13, 1939 in Elmwood and died February 6, 2023 at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
