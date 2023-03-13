HENDRICKSON, Archie B., 89, of Greenwood died March 9, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HIBBARD, Eugene O., 89, of Chippewa Falls died March 9, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
MCNALLIE, Jerald W., 73, of Eau Claire died March 5, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MUELLER, Judith “Judi” R., 74, of Altoona died Thursday at Beehive Homes in Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.