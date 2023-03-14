ANDERSON, Denise Lynn, 71, of Rice Lake was born April 11, 1951 in Baldwin and died March 11, 2023 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BEE, Randy J., 63, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elmwood.
FETTING, Ronald E., 83 died Monday at MCHS in Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
FJELSTAD, Randy J., 72, of Cleghorn died March 12, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GILLES, Daniel W., 74, of Plum City died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Durand.
NORMAN, Kay R., 82, of Altoona died March 9, 2023 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SHILTS, Phyllis E., 95, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WEBER, Ruth M., 89, of Rice Lake was born August 28, 1933 in West Bend and died March 9, 2023 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.