ANDERSON, Scott B., 68, of Downing died March 11, 2023.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
BERNIER, Yvonne (Bergeron), 86, of Eagle Point died March 12, 2023 at Cornell Health Services in Cornell.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangments.
BRUNKHORST, Phyllis (Moldenhauer), 91, of River Falls and formerly of Prescott, died March 12, 2023 at Comforts of Home in River Falls.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
LARSON, Roger D., 67, of Eau Claire died March 10, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PETERSON, Marian A., 90, of Eau Claire died March 13, 2023 at Beehive of Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
