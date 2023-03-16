BILDERBACK, Carol Ann, 76, of Eau Claire died March 12, 2023, in Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
EMERSON, Michael Allen, 70, was born March 5, 1952, in Rice Lake and died October 21, 2022, in San Diego, California.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KRONINGER, Katherine Camille (Emerson), 80, of Oro Valley, Arizona, was born December 16, 1941, in Milwaukee and died October 29, 2022, at home.
NAJBRT, Gregory “Greg” E., 71, of Cadott was born June 28, 1951, and died March 13, 2023, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
PROCHNOW, Agnes “Aggie” Evelyn, 95, of Chetek and formerly of Chippewa Falls died March 13, 2023, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Chetek.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
RAMSEIER, Fred D., 60, of Eau Claire was born August 1, 1962, and died March 6, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System.
SCHROEDER, Kurtis J., 37, of Eau Claire died March 13, 2023.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
THOMPSON, Douglas J., 60, of Eau Claire died March 13, 2023.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.