BERG, Eldon W., 99, of Arcadia died March 14, 2023, at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Wozney Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
BILES, John Francis, 89, of Eau Claire died March 15, 2023, at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JOHNSON, Sidney Albert, 97, was born October 15, 1925, in Rice Lake and died March 13, 2023.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LEA, Brian “Skip” W., 71, of Eau Claire died March 14, 2023, at home.
LORENZE, James D., 80, of Eau Claire died March 15, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
OLSON, Andrew L., 83, of Altoona died March 14, 2023, at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PRISSEL, Ione, 88, of Eau Claire died March 14, 2023.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, James R., 80, of Tomahawk died March 14, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
