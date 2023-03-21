FINDLAY, Kenneth C., 73, of Chippewa Falls died March 18, 2023 at home.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
LIESENFELT, Harold Walter, 90, of Long Lake was born September 29, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois and died March 14, 2023 at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LINDENMAN, Vance E., 31, of Eau Claire was born on August 24, 1991 and died March 16, 2023.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LORENZE, James "Jim" Dennis, 80, of Eau Claire was born August 29, 1942 in Freeport, Illinois and died March 15, 2023.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MUSOLF, Michael William, 63, of Rice Lake was born on October 5, 1959 in Rice Lake and died March 16, 2023 in Eau Claire.
SEMISCH, Helen I., 90, of Eau Claire died March 18, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
WARNER, Mark A., 59 died March 14, 2023 at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.