ALBERTS, Todd, died March 19, 2023.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
BAIER, Henry “Hank” G., 79, of Menomonie died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.
COUNSELL, Helen, 80, of Eau Claire and Waukesha died March 20, 2023 at New Perspective Independent Living in Waukesha.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BEHLING, Edgar L., 84, of Knapp died March 18, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
LEMON, Henry L., 86, of Boyceville died March 18, 2023 at Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
LITZKOW, Marlene L., 57, of Eau Claire died March 15, 2023.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
