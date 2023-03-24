BAUER, Jerome J., 77, formerly of Rock Falls, died Wednesday at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at the Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Durand.
BOEHM, John E., 85, of New Auburn died March 21, 2023.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
BOLEY, Carol A., 85, of Eau Claire died March 20, 2023, in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GRONBERG, James David, 85, formerly of Birchwood, died March 20, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KIRN, Roger J., 86, of Neillsville died March 22, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
KNEZ, Christopher L., 64, of Cornell was born March 5, 1959, and died March 21, 2023.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
MCDONAH, Linda M., 71, of Strum died March 21, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
MIKL, Clarence, 66, of Bloomer died March 21, 2023, at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
WAHLHOVD, Marcia J., 80, of Eau Claire died March 20, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
