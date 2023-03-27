BLAZEK, Debra Jean, 64, of Ladysmith died March 22, 2023 in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GANNON, Lawrence, 88, of Eau Claire was born March 18, 1935 and died March 21, 2023.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WEISENBECK, Thelma, 94, formerly of Durand died Friday at her daughter’s home in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Durand.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
