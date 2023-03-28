BOETTCHER, Beverly J, 97, died March 24, 2023 at Grace Lutheran-River Pines in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
CURTIS, Diane, 79, of Eau Claire died March 25, 2023 at her residence.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
FITZGERALD, Merle D., 87, of Altoona died March 18, 2023 in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
FRASL, Janet D., 76, of Eau Claire died March 23, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HARRIS, Daniel P., 61, of Fairchild died March 25, 2023 in Fairchild.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
KOKOTT, David D., 79, of Arcadia died March 23, 2023.
Wozney Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
SHELLY, Joni Lea, 62, was born May 3, 1960 in Kokomo, Indiana and died March 23, 2023.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
VANISH, Christine M., 71, of Eau Claire died March 23, 2023 at Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City.
WIDIKER, Bridgette Marie (Strand), 42, was born in Rice Lake May 5, 1980, and died March 22, 2023 at home.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
