ANNIS, Patricia A., 80, of Eau Claire died March 23, 2023 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services- Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HIUM, Donna M., 96, of Eau Claire died March 27, 2023.
Cuddie Funeral Home, Greenwood, is handling arrangements.
WOLD, Elliot R., 93, of River Falls died March 10, 2023 at Kinnick Health and Rehabilitation in River Falls.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
ZIMMERMAN, Marlys E., 90, of Eau Claire died March 23, 2023 at Meadowbrook in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
