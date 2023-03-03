DEETZ, Susan R., 70, of Eau Claire died March 1, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
EHN, Kenneth Raye, 72, died February 23, 2023.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
FRERKING, Donald A., was born April 17, 1931, and died February 25, 2023, in Chippewa Falls.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KETCHMARK, Shannon Joanne, 48, of Eau Claire died February 27, 2023, at home.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SOSALLA, Rosemary Ann, 87, of Whitehall died March 1, 2023, in the Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
