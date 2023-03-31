BALDWIN, Jane (Kuehn), 81, of West Bend died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
BAUER, Melissa S., 52, of Atlanta, Georgia and formerly of Eau Claire died March 26, 2023 in Atlanta.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services- Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
BRESINA, Michael P., 64, of Menomonie and formerly of Eau Claire, died March 22, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
No services are planned.
CRAIG, Travis, 42, of Eau Claire died March 29, 2023.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services- Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PETTIS, Susan L., 71, of Augusta died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System- Red Cedar in Menomonie.
SMITH, Anthony Michael, 30, of Waite Park, Minnesota, was born April 1, 1992 in Virginia and died March 27, 2023 at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.