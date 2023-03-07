ALMGREN, Frederick J., 80, died March 2, 2023 at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
BERGMAN, Shirley A., 76, of Ridgeland died March 3, 2023 at Pioneer Health and Rehabilitation in Prairie Farm.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
GIBBONS, Robert J., 94, of Eau Claire died March 5, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Communities: River Pines in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HUMKE, Eldore H., 99, of Loyal died March 1, 2023 at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center in Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
KNOLL, Valeta Mae, 60, died March 3, 2023 at MCHS in Bloomer.
REGISTER, Sharon M., 62, of Menomonie, died on sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.
SCHEMENAUER, Herman "Bud" W., 87, of Chippewa Falls died March 4, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
SIKORA, Janet M., 83, of Bloomer died March 5, 2023 at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home and Chippew Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer.
WEISS, Gloria E., 92, of Eau Claire died March 5, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.