BAILEY, Lynn Marie, 62, of Rice Lake, was born October 26, 1960 in La Crosse and died March 5, 2023 at home.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BILDERBACK, Gerald T., 84, of Fort Snelling and formerly of Eau Claire, died February 26, 2023 at the Minnesota Veterans Home at Fort Snelling.
Private arrangements are pending.
HERRICK, Debra, 69, of Chippewa Falls died March 5, 2023.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
KNUTH, Andy J., 67, of Eau Claire and formerly of Fairchild and Augusta, died March 3, 2023 in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
MATHERLY, Peggy (Kent), 73, of Chetek and formerly of Maryland died March 2, 2023 at home.
Raush and Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements.
SCHUMACHER, Kathleen, 77, of Chippewa Falls, was born on December 13, 1945 and died March 5, 2023.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SEEHAVER, Dianne Lynne (Oleson), 76 of Colfax died March 1, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
SILVERSTEIN, Howard "Howie", was born November 15, 1936 and died March 3, 2023.
ZILLMER, Ronald, 85, of Woodville died March 6, 2023 at Park View Home in Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.