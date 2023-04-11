BETZ, Sandra Lynn, 76, of Eau Claire died April 9, 2023 at Dove Healthcare — South in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
CLINE, James E., 51, of Chetek died April 7, 2023 at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HANSON, Marvin H., 97, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System- Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KRESSIN, Irvin “Irv” J., 89, of Chippewa Fall died April 6, 2023 at home.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling the arrangements.
LYDIKSEN, Lynette L., 77, of Owen died April 3, 2023 at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center in Owen.
MCCRADY, Karen M., 84, of Eau Claire died April 7, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System- Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
MOOS, Phyllis E., 76, died April , 2023 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Carolyn A., 84, of Wheaton died April 5, 2023.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SIKORA, Jeffrey R., 62, of Colfax died April 6, 2023 at home.
Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax, is handling arrangements.
STRAND, Mary, 67, of Mikana was born on September 19, 1955 in Minnesota and died April 6, 2023.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
