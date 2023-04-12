BALTS, Lauren Brent, 57, of Jump River was born November 10, 1965 and died April 8, 2023.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
BOWELL, Phyllis L., 93, of Menomonie was born December 26, 1929 in Menomonie and died April 5, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
FABINY, Robert, 90, died December 28, 2022.
Private Arrangements are planned.
HATHAWAY, Beverly A., 83, of Menomonie was born April 16, 1939 in Durand and died April 8, 2023 at Dove Healthcare in Eau Claire.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Beverly Ann, 79, of Menomonie was born October 29, 1943 in Colfax and died April 7, 2023 at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
LEA, Janet C. (nee Brinson), 89, of Chippewa Falls died April 8, 2023 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
NAYES, Kenneth R., 85, of Boyd was born January 28, 1938 and died April 8, 2023.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
NESS, Diane Lynn, 71, was born January 11, 1952 in Ladysmith and died April 7, 2023.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
PROUDLOCK, Beatrice M., 98, of Menomonie died Tuesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
SHAFER, Robert L., 85, of Colfax died April 8, 2023 at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
SNYDER, Kathleen L., 80, of Menomonie was born October 23, 1942 in Ladysmith and died April 6, 2023 at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
WIKRENT, William "Bill" W., 67, of Menomonie died April 10, 2023 at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
