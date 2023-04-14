ANGELHOFF, Robert A., 76, of Chippewa Falls died April 8, 2023 at WI Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BENESH, Norma, 89, of Eau Claire died April 13, 2023 at Azura Memory Care in Wausau.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
DOHMS, Carol L., 77, of Eau Claire died April 12, 2023 at home.
Hulke Family Funeral home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
DREHMEL, Lucille M., 90, of Fall Creek died April 10,2023 at River Pines in Altoona.
HARRISON, Eileen, 75, of Galesville, died April 9, 2023.
Wozney-Kilian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
HAZELTON, Darren J., 53, of Chippewa Falls was born November 17, 1969 and died April 6, 2023 at home.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
SELL, Roger E., 80, of Fall Creek died April 12, 2023 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
