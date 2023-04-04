D’AQUISTO, Georgiana M., 94, of Owen died March 30, 2023 at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center in Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
GILLES, Julie, 49 of Eau Claire died April 1, 2023 in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
LUCHT, Daniel P., 76, of Foster died Sunday at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
RUFF, Marcelene “Marcy”, 77, of Boyd was born July 17, 1945 and died March 30, 2023.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.