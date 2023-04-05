BATHKE, Joan E., 78, died Saturday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
BAUMGARTEN, Edward William, 92, of Birchwood was born May 10, 1930 in Baraboo and died April 2, 2023 in Barron.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BOURGET, Donna M., 94 of Cadott died April 4, 2023 at Dove Healthcare-West.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
CLOSE, Maureen, 54, of Eau Claire died April 1, 2023.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Service- Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
DOOLIN, Conner Steven, 17, of Rice Lake was born February 14, 2006 in Rice Lake and died March 30, 2023 in Rice Lake.
ELLIOT, Dorothy, 98, of Eau Claire died April 1, 2023 at Dove Healthcare-South.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
FALKENBERG, Donna J., 75, of Bloomer died April 2, 2023 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home and Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Bloomer.
GONYEA, Keith, 83, of Combined Locks, formerly of Eau Claire, died Wednesday in Little Chute.
Jansen Fargo Funeral Home, Kimberly, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
