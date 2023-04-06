CZARKOWSKI, Jerome “Jerry”, of Eau Claire died April 3, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System- Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GIBSON, Geraldine A., 89, of Mondovi died April 2, 2023 at American Lutheran Home in Mondovi.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HELM, Katherine M., 87, of Bloomer died April 3, 2023 at Vita Care Living in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
IVERSON, Theodore “Ted” Harold, 92, of Chippewa Falls, died April 4, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
POST, Dorothy L., 97 of Chippewa Falls died April 4, 2023 at the WI Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
