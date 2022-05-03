ANDERSON, Edith O., 94, formerly of Eau Claire died Sunday at Ridgewood Care Center in Racine.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BIGGS, Sherrin L., 62, of Pigeon Falls died Saturday at home.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall is handling arrangements.
LEMIRE, Tim, 55, died Sunday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SASMAN, Mary E., 69, of Black River Falls died Friday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
SCHMID, Paula, 87, of Colfax died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SCHRIMPF, Judy A., 73, of Menomonie died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society Wisconsin, Altoona.
TUCKER, Joshua K., 44, of New Auburn died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
